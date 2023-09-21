DALLAS (KDAF) — Having dinner and a drink at Billy Can Can’s is like stepping into the Modern Old West – with their beautiful rustic space and an enormous bar stocked with top-shelf liquors, you’ll be welcomed and well-fed at this Victory Park neighborhood bar.

Billy Can Can’s venison tartare is made with Texas venison with toasted ciabatta bread.

“We call ourselves a modern Texas saloon,” Executive Chef Matt Ford said. “It’s a little play on a steakhouse vibe with lots of great Texas beef but also a neighborhood restaurant where we welcome everybody in”

Their menu is comprised of outstanding surf, turf and game meats that’ll have you melting like their bone marrow butter over their steak.

“Our beef program comes from Texas try to focus on both black angus and wagyu so we have some great partnerships with a couple local ranches,” Chef Ford said. “We have a lot of Texas game like a venison tartare. It’s a classic preparation on a beef tartare but using Texas venison.”

When it comes to their fish, they’re equally as delicious and carefully crafted.

The Billy Can Can Skate Fish Sandwich made with skate wing, jalapeno gribiche, house pickles, little gem lettuce, & comeback sauce, served with hand-cut fries

“We’ve taken a skate wing and drudging it and breading with panko and frying it like a fish sandwich,” Chef Ford said. “We have a snapper entrée where we serve it with the skin on, getting the skin nice and crispy, serving it with some saffron Yukon gold potato puree and roasted grapes.”

Their aforementioned enormous bar boasts rare bottles of bourbon, whiskey and rye and an array of other liquors. Their bartenders can whip up all your favorite cocktails and pour Texas wines until your heart’s content.

Make a reservation and check out their full menu here.