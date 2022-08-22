DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night’s Cash Five drawing.

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets were sold in North and Southeast Texas from the Cash Five game. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 20 drawing: 1, 4, 7, 14, and 32.

The first of the winning tickets was sold at a Swift Food Mart on Bisonnet Street in Houston (not a Quick Pick) and the second was sold at a Shop & Save on Brady Lane in Grand Prarie. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.