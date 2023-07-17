The Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu, will offer popular appetizers and exciting new cocktails every weekday.

DALLAS (KDAF) — P.F. Chang’s is celebrating 30 years in Asian culinary cuisine, by unveiling new cocktails and a happy hour concept.

The Lucky 8 Happy Hour menu, will offer popular appetizers and exciting new cocktails every weekday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. for $8. The Lucky 8 menu features four new hand-crafted cocktails: Lychee Cosmo, Jade Mojito, Tropical Tiki and Sparkling Paloma.

“Celebrating this milestone wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team and the guests who’ve loved and supported us along the way. We’re excited to launch our unique Lucky 8 Happy Hour and offer exclusive giveaways as a thank you for all the moments that have been shared at our table over the years,” said Damola Adamolekun, P.F. Chang’s Chief Executive Officer.

Find the nearest P.F. Changs near year, for your next happy hour here.