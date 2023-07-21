The event will be help Sunday, July 23 filled with performances, food and more.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Art and culture merge at this festival taking place this weekend.

Art Overdose is a black-owned arts festival showcasing music, art and other vendors. The event will be help Sunday, July 23 filled with performances, food and more.

“Art Overdose combines creativity and the culture. Indulge in a festival-like experience showcasing visual artist and performing artist, whole shopping unique vendors & enjoying music, food, cocktails and hookah,” the event reads.

Tickets are still available for purchase starting at $35+. For more information on the event, visit here.