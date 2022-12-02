DALLAS (KDAF) — Oftentimes the holidays and colder months are in fact not ‘the most wonderful’ time for a lot of people.

With many feeling the holiday blues and seasonal depression, a lot of people turn to retail therapy to ail their sadness.

Retail therapy is the act of shopping to make yourself feel better. We totally understand the feeling. There is a sense of serotonin one feels when one purchases something new.

This has proven to be so effective for some that millions of Texans admit to doing it.

A new study from CouponBirds surveyed more than 3,000 people back in November and found that millions across the nation and in Texas find themselves shopping to feel better.

According to the study, the amount of people in Texas who rely on retail therapy was more than 9 million, which equates to about $2 billion. Talk about a shopping spree.

Other findings from the survey say:

1 in 10 people say they look forward to Black Friday more than Thanksgiving

15% say they go on spending sprees even if they can’t afford it

1 in 3 start saving for Black Friday three months in advance

45% are more likely to buy things rather than do exercise to life their mood

Retail therapy sessions cost shoppers on average more than $212 each time

For the full report, click here.