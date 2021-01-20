Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County after Wednesday update from officials

DALLAS (KDAF) – Officials reported 3,469 new COVID-19 cases in Dallas County on Sunday.

272 cases are considered probable.

30 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported.

The total cases in Dallas County now stands at 212,188. The county has a total of 1,917 COVID-19 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council, there were 17 adult ICU beds available in Dallas County.

“ While these are concerning numbers, and I hope the number of new cases and deaths decreases very soon, I am thankful we’ve been able to vaccinate almost 15,000 individuals at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic since last week, with thousands of more scheduled for today,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Dallas County recently launched its ‘mega’ public site for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Park.

There are two other vaccination sites at Parkland and UTSW.

In Tarrant County, health officials reported 2,074 new cases.

This brings the total cases in the county to 199,521. Total deaths now stand at 1,927 after Wednesday’s update.