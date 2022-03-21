DALLAS (KDAF) — Country music fans, this summer is shaping up for some fun. Officials from Dos Equis Pavilion have announced Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Dallas on July 2.

Just two days before Independence Day, this country music festival will take place at the Dos Equis Pavilion and will feature top country artists such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne and many more.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.