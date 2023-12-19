The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Cookie company, OREO, has been making some yummy announcements lately. With the new year right around the corner, there will also be the introduction of three new flavors to the OREO family.

According to OREO’s Instagram, all the new flavors will be launched on Jan. 1. So what are the new flavors you’re probably wondering?

The limited edition OREO Black & White cookie. The cookie is filled with half-chocolate and half-vanilla in a Golden OREO cookie. OREO announced the return of their OREO Peanut Butter Cakestars. Soft cookie cakes with peanut butter insides? Count us in!

And last but surely not least, OREO is also releasing its OREO Golden Gluten Free cookies. Keep updated on all things OREO on their social media and website.