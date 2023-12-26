The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the year comes to an end, many take this time to reflect on the good and the bad.

Use this year to set intentions for next year and the goals you wish to accomplish. Keep these tips in mind, as you prepare your resolutions and the next chapter of your life.

Celebrate your milestones

How was this year difficult for you? How did you overcome obstacles? Going into the new year set smaller goals from your large goal in order to achieve what you want.

2. Identify Positive Habits

What are some positive habits you set for yourself this year? How do you plan to continue these into the new year? If you haven’t set any, this is the perfect time to do so!

3. Accountability – Learn from your setbacks

Identify your wrongs from this year and how you can improve yourself for the better. We are our good moments as well as our bad ones. Finding the underlying problem or how to minimize an issue is best as there’s always room for improvement.

4. Self-love

This one is a popular New Year’s resolution. However, as the months go by, it’s easy to get caught up in work, family and stress. If you didn’t this year, figure out ways to prioritize your mental health and well-being!

5. Be thankful

As we enter the new year, think about the people we have also left behind. Never forget the ones we lost. Another day is never promised, so how will you use your time this year?