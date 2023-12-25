The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Not everyone celebrates Christmas.

Whether it be for religious reasons, family isn’t in town or whatever your reason may be, the holiday isnt for everyone.

Even with the day being another regular day for some, the emotion of feeling left out is still a valid one. Here are some things you can do instead:

Chinese Food

Where I’m from Chinese food in NYC was always a tradition. Even if you didn’t celebrate Christmas, it was everyones go-to as a lot of Chinese food places are still open during the holidays. It may be different in the South, so make sure to call beforehand!

If Chinese food isnt your taste, check out our list of places open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

GettyImages

Treat Yourself!

You may not feel like you’re in the Christmas mood, but that doesn’t mean that self-care is thrown completely out the window! There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to a gift or two for just being an amazing person.

GettyImages

Watch those TV Shows and Movies you’ve been holding off

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the best days to catch up on all the shows that you’ve been too embarrassed to say you haven’t watched or caught up on. You will see your friends after the holidays fully updated on the latest episode.

Book a Trip

Who says that you have to be alone or celebrate the holidays in your same old home or apartment? Why not explore and go to a city nearby and see what you can get into! If not this year, at least next year you are ready to book your beach holiday getaway.

Volunteer

There are plenty of homeless shelters and charities that are looking for extra volunteers during the holidays. Use this time to give back to those less fortunate.

GettyImages