DALLAS (KDAF) — Operation Kindness is hoping to join the national effort to increase pet adoption rates during the month of August.

It’s called the Clear the Shelters Campaign, a month-long event in August that hopes to increase pet adoption rates across the nation.

For the weekend of Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, Operation Kindness will be waiving adoption fees. Officials recommend preparing ahead of time for your visit by browsing the shelter’s adoption pages to see which animals are available.

