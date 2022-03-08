DALLAS (KDAF) — Operation Kindness has received the 2022 Outstanding Community Organization Award from the City of Carrollton at its 14th Annual Citizens’ Evening on March 2.

Officials say this event recognizes citizen participation, volunteers, and contributions to strengthening neighborhood and community partnerships.

In 2020, the shelter was also awarded for its excellence in volunteerism. Officials say this award highlights the organization’s decades of experience and advocacy to ensure its vision of a better future for animals is realized.