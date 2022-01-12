DALLAS (KDAF) — Operation Kindness is in need of several items around their shelter.

They’re asking for anything from blankets to canned food to heating discs for their little ones. The shelter has set up an Amazon Wishlist for those able and willing to give: https://smile.amazon.com/gp/ch/list/75-1553350/.

In 2021 alone, Operation Kindness helped 4,366 pets get adopted, distributed nearly 90,000 pounds of food, fostered over 1,500 pets and were able to perform almost 3,000 spay/neuter surgeries.

Along with helping pets find forever homes, the shelter provides medical care, foster program, and more for their animals.

For more on the North Texas shelter, click here.