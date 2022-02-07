DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas’ Operation Kindness has been awarded a 2022 Racheal Ray No-Kill Excellence grant from Best Friends’ Network.

The funds awarded to the shelter will help them save more lives in N. Texas through its medical program.

The grant’s mission is to help no-kill organizations maintain their lifesaving work and help others in the community reach the 90% threshold. Best Friends’ Network says, “These grants celebrate groups that are leading the movement through innovative partnerships, mentorships, and progressive collaborations within their community. We welcome project proposals from public and private shelters, rescue groups, and other animal welfare organizations that sustain a 90%+ level of lifesaving.”