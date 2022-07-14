Red is one of the dog’s that needs foster placement. Photo courtesy Operation Kindness

DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday, July 15, Carrollton shelter Operation Kindness will take in 10 dogs from an animal cruelty situation, and the shelter is reaching out to the community for help.

Shelter officials say they are looking for volunteers that are willing to foster these dogs. The shelter will support the fosters with any materials that are necessary including all dog supplies, veterinary care and behavior support.

If you cannot be a foster, the shelter says there are still ways to help these animals. You can donate items like leashes, blankets, treats and toys. Or you can donate monetarily by clicking here.

For more information, visit operationkindness.org.