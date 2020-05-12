Opened in 1925, the iconic Highland Park Cafe is closing for good due to pandemic

DALLAS, Tx. (KDAF) – After 95 years the iconic Highland Park Cafe is closing for good, becoming another victim of the coronavirus’ impact on the restaurant industry.

The news was posted to the restaurant’s website on Monday.

The restaurant will offer an online auction through ATX Auctions starting May 15, for the benefit of Highland Park Cafeteria’s employees.

On the website, the owners say, however, that “Highland Park Cafeteria is not just tables and chairs and stoves. It is generations of cooks faithfully preparing special recipes and lovingly serving generations of diners. We are safeguarding the secret family recipes, all 932 of them.”