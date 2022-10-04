DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has announced one of its biggest sales of the year, a winter sale with fares as low as $29 for a one-way trip.

Beginning on Oct. 6, flyers can book a winter getaway from travel from Nov. 28, 2022, to Feb. 15, 2023.

“We’re making it easier for Customers to book their winter getaway with confidence,” Bill Tierney, Vice President of Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines, said in a news release. “Our low fares, combined with our enhanced Customer Experience including improved WiFi, new self-service capabilities, and onboard products, paired with the added flexibility of bags fly free, no change or cancellation fees, points don’t expire, and now flight credits don’t expire — we’re ready to serve our Customers and take them where and when they need to go.”

Officials say some of the discounted one-way, low-fare getaways include:

As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Houston (Hobby) and New Orleans ,

and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Nashville and Myrtle Beach, S.C. ,

and , As low as $29 one-way nonstop between Baltimore/Washington (BWI) and Boston ,

and , As low as $63 one-way nonstop between Denver and Long Beach, Calif. ,

and , As low as $69 one-way nonstop between Chicago (Midway) and Charleston , and

and , and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between San Jose, Calif. and Kona (Hawaii Island).

To book your flight, visit southwest.com.