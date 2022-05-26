DALLAS (KDAF) — The storms are gone and it’s about time for Memorial Day Weekend to get underway in North Texas and if you didn’t know, the heat is back in action.

Before the weekend takes off taking care of Thursday is still in order and it’s going to feel good. North Texas can expect a sunny day with highs ranging from the upper 70s to upper 80s. As night falls, it will be seasonably cool with lows from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Then, Friday arrives and the temps will slowly turn back up. It’ll be a sunny and warm day with highs ranging from the lower 80s to the mid 90s. “A nice end to the work week can be expected with mostly sunny days, clear, cool nights, and seasonable temperatures,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS FORT WORTH

As the weekend truly gets started on Saturday, so does the 90-degree weather! The center says, “It will be dry through this coming Memorial Day Weekend with abnormally warm temperatures in the 90s to around 100 degrees far west Saturday and Sunday.”

North Texas shouldn’t see any rainfall thanks to an upper high keeping showers and storms deflected well to the west and north of the region. “So if you’re planning outdoor activities, you’re in good shape, just remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning!”

NWS FORT WORTH