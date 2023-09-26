The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you a horror enthusiast who loves to be scared? Maybe just a normie looking for a frightful time? Trips to Discover just named this Waxahachie venue as a must-see!

Screams Halloween Theme Park in Waxahachie has been featured in their new article, The 16 Best Halloween Events in the U.S.

This five-haunted house attraction is located not too far from the DFW metroplex with live stage entertainment, games, a terrifying walkthrough and five on-site pubs. This attraction is best suited for those aged 16 and over, and fast passes are available to cut the wait time in half each night, as mentioned on Trips to Discover.

Screams Halloween theme park will officially be open Sept. 29 through Oct. 28, 2023. Check out their official website for more information.