DALLAS (KDAF) — Meet the cast of classic scary movies like Scream and Nightmare on Elm Street at the 15th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend.

One of the largest horror conventions in the nation, and the best in Texas, is coming to Dallas from April 29 to May 1 at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport.

Get to meet your favorite horror movie stars, buy cool merch and watch fake horror movies made by the fans themselves. This convention has something for everyone.

Children 12-years-old and younger get in for free with adult supervision. Tickets range from $40 to $75. To purchase your tickets, click here.

For more information, visit texasfrightmareweekend.com.