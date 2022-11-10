DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever wanted to learn more about the vegan lifestyle, now is your chance.

One of the largest vegan festivals in the country Vegandale is coming to North Texas, Addison Circle Park specifically, on Saturday, Nov. 12, and there is still time to get your tickets.

We know what you are probably thinking, ‘What goes on at a vegan festival?’ Well, according to their site,

Vegandale is an experience that encompasses visual art, music, food, and spirits. Vegandale attendees (Citizens) will realize the moral imperative of veganism and a world that can exist without exploiting animals. Veganism is the now, and the future. As stated on Vegandale’s official website.

Vegandale runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. General admissions tickets are listed at $20 per ticket with 3 p.m. entry tickets listed at $15. However, if you want until Friday to purchase your tickets, you will pay an increased price. So, the sooner you buy, the less you will pay.

Learn more by clicking here.