DALLAS (KDAF) — Aloha Chicken and Shrimp opened its first location in Watauga, TX. After its success, Owner Rex Pak contemplated making the tough decision to shut down the restaurant due to a second location opening.

However, a special mind willing to learn and grow changed his decision to shut down his store.

Jasmin Reyes, 20, become the owner of the location, thus becoming one of the youngest in the region. Reyes said she realized that a lot of her coworkers would be jobless if the location was to close and wanted to find a solution to help.

“My two co-workers, were like we have to look for a new job. And they were kind of worried about that. And Rex was telling me he was going to have to sell the store. But he didn’t want to, like close it. I [realized] my friends were upset that they were not gonna have a job, and I was not gonna have a job either. So, I told him as a joke. I was like, ‘Hey, I can take care of the store.’ Originally, for me, I wanted to just take care of it. Like, I’ll just be there, do whatever you want me to do.”

Owner Jasmin Reyes, Aloha Chicken and Shrimp – Watauga

A joke soon turned into a reality, after Reyes said Pak sent her an email showing his appreciation and ultimately allowing her to take over where he left off.

Pak said at first he was hesitant but knew how much Reyes had already accomplished at the age of then, 19-years-old. “She was trying to save everybody’s jobs. And I was like, Well, you know, I’m gonna be like an hour away. I don’t know if you can do it. You know, at the time, she’s like, 19-years-old, and I’m like I don’t think you could run a restaurant. However, She was really bright. She was a full-time student at UT Arlington, who had scholarships.” Reyes ended up graduating college as a double major all before the age of 21.

After time had passed, Pak thought it over and ended up selling a portion of the store to Reyes. “I said, okay, Jasmine, let’s give this a shot. So that June, she took over the restaurant,” Pak said. “So as our first franchisee. Here’s this girl running this restaurant… I was just totally amazed.”

Reyes said she felt grateful that the Pak family trusted her with such a huge feat and as a young Hispanic woman in America she was grateful for the opportunity that would change her life. Especially with Rex Pak as her mentor. “I feel thankful. Like, I don’t really know. Like, I’m just thankful. And I’m like, glad that I have the help. Like, he’s a really, really great mentor. And I don’t think I would have been able to do it without him. Like, He guides me through everything,” she said.

Reyes is always thinking about her future. Pak saw a promising future in the young entrepreneur and wanted to help her get her start. In the next five years, Reyes sees herself opening up more businesses.

“So in five years, I want to open up a new business too. I want to do smoothie bowls and everything like that. And I also want to open up two more locations. Right now we’re looking towards opening one for me just like a brick and mortar and in ten years, probably like, have like two locations, maybe three locations? But I know I want to have more locations,” Reyes said.

The future is bright for Reyes and those among her including herself realize this is just the beginning. You can find out more about this location and more here.