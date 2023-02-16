DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best ways to celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or milestone is by going to a fancy steakhouse for dinner, but when it’s the fancy steakhouse’s turn to celebrate, what do they do?

Well, it’s simple really, food!

One of Dallas’ top steakhouses will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in March of 2023 and during this month they’ll be offering each table with a choice of a complimentary dessert or one of Gorji Gourmet’s Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Dipping Oil & Marinade, Pomodoro, or Arrabiata sauce.

Chef Gorji said, “It has been a fun and arduous 20 years, full of ups and downs—Canary Café Japanese By Day/ Mediterranean By Night, Canary by Gorji and finally Gorji. It has been good for us and as my guests tell me, for them as well.”

This has to be not only one the most unique restaurants in Dallas and Texas, but in the entire country as Gorji is a small restaurant with five tables featuring a menu of new Mediterranean cuisine, steak, and sustainable seafood.

It’s been named one of the five restaurants every food has to visit at least once, top romantic restaurants in Dallas, Dallas’ best steakhouse, and the city’s first restaurant to eliminate topping.