DALLAS (KDAF) — A new poll by the American Psychiatric Association says one in three Americans say social media does more harm than good to their mental health.

The poll talked to a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 Americans.

Some of the key findings from the poll include:

Almost half said that social media has hurt society at large and 42% said it has hurt political discourse.

80% of social media users said they felt interested while using social media, 72% felt connected and 72% said they felt happy, versus 26% who said they felt helpless or jealous (22%).

Parents polled said that social media had either helped (23%) or had no impact (46%) on their child’s self-esteem, although one in five indicated it had hurt their child’s mental health.

To read more about this poll, click here.