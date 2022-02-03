DALLAS (KDAF) — Oncor says its winter storm response teams are hard at work on Thursday as North Texas experiences the impacts of Winter Storm Landon. “Freezing temperatures, snow, sleet, rain & wind gusts of up to 30 mph are still being experienced in parts of the state.”

They add that these winter weather conditions have led some areas to have 1/4 to 1/2 inches of ice accumulation which, “Poses the greatest impact to electric service.” Oncor advises the public to remember to put their safety first and stay clear of storm debris. If you see a downed line you’re asked to call 911 and leave the area immediately.

All of this weather means their crews are working around the clock as long as weather conditions allow. They shared some pictures of what their crews are seeing so far as they restore power to communities that have been affected.







The Texas Division of Emergency Management says ice on power lines or falling trees are a common cause of power outages. TDEM asks the public to contact their local power provider if they experience any outages.