DALLAS (KDAF) — Tequila, it’s one of the most popular spirits in the world and it also is the key ingredient to crafting one of the best cocktails known to mankind, the margarita.

Finding good margaritas is never hard, but finding the best marg, that’s where the real challenge lies. So, we checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the best margs around the Lone Star State.

“Great margaritas can be found all over the state. No matter if you’re in the Hill Country, on the beach, or downtown, you can find a classic or unique margarita. Cool off and chill out this summer by trying one of these margaritas in the Lone Star State,” the report said.

So, without further ado, these are the top margarita restaurants around Texas:

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine – Multiple locations

Mi Cocina – Multiple locations

Squeeze Ritas & Tequila – Galveston

La Condesa – Austin

Blue Mesa Grill – Fort Worth, Addison, Plano

El Big Bad – Houston