LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 1: Portrait of Rod Serling, host of the The Twilight Zone CBS television series. August 1, 1963. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

DALLAS(KDAF) — In the famous words of the iconic 1960’s host, Rod Serling, “Next stop — The Twilight Zone.”

Twilight Zone Day is May 11, according to National Today. “The 1950s had seen an explosion in science-fiction-themed television and radio shows. But perhaps none has had a greater impact on popular culture than “The Twilight Zone.”

As we celebrate the iconic tv series that explored the bizarre and unexplained, look no further for the unexplained. Dallas was just ranked #8 as one of the best cities for paranormal activity.

Lawn Love conducted the study based on many factors: “We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on four categories. We looked at paranormal sightings, Bigfoot sightings, haunted sites, and paranormal conventions and events, among 14 total otherworldly metrics.”

Dallas is home to numerous unexplained phenomena from the famous urban legend of the Lady of White Rock Lake to ghostly apparitions at the Baker Hotel.

The city’s peculiar and often mysterious phenomena still fascinates tourists and residents, keeping the spirit of the Twilight Zone alive in our modern world.