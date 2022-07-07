DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a new job? Looking to get into teaching? In or looking to move close/into the North Texas area? Well, you’re in luck as we found a potential fit for you in the city of Frisco.

Frisco ISD is looking to fill several professional, paraprofessional and auxiliary positions. They’re not only looking forward to you submitting your application but want you to attend their July 14 job fair as well!

The school district says, “Do you see yourself in Frisco ISD? We’re looking to fill several professional, paraprofessional and auxiliary positions!”

Ready to submit an application? Visit http://ow.ly/cxzF50JPSus.

Want to attend our July 14 job fair? Find event details at http://ow.ly/sL3u50JPSur.

Quick note from Frisco ISD, “Frisco ISD typically posts positions for critical and unique needs as well as difficult-to-fill areas, which include campus-based roles in special education, bilingual/ESL, math, science, library science and counseling. Posted teaching positions may not reflect all available positions. The Human Resources Department accepts applications throughout the year for all teaching positions. In addition, the District has frequent and ongoing needs in Transportation, Child Nutrition and Custodial Services.”

The Frisco ISD Job Fair will be for teachers, paraprofessionals and auxiliary staff positions, “Benefits include a great work environment, school holidays off, paid personal and sick leave, health benefits, access to the teacher retirement system and more.”

The fair is set for July 14 from 3-5 p.m. at the Career and Technical Education Center at 9889 Wade Blvd. Want more information? Click here!