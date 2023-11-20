The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, so are the savings during Black Friday. National searches for ‘Black Friday’ increased a massive 567% over the past three months as shoppers prepare for the Christmas season.

There is one fashion item however, that will be in high demand this Black Friday.

According to Fashion experts and retail company, Boohoo, ‘suits’ in Texas will be the most popular fashion item during Black Friday. Items such as blazers, hoodies and watches are also popular across America right now, according to the report.

“The study revealed that suits are the most in-demand fashion purchase for Black Friday this year across the US. Although the formal two-piece can vary in price among retailers, they tend to range at the pricier end of the spectrum, so it’s no wonder spend-savvy shoppers are keen to snap them up at a discount this month,” according to the report.

For the complete list and more information, click here.