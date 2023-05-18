DALLAS(KDAF)—OMG! Who is the lucky winner? 7.5 million dollars is a lot of money! I would definitely go into hiding.

The Texas Lottery reports a 7.5 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold in Mesquite, “A $7.5 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Mansfield!, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all six of the winning numbers from the May 17 drawing (5, 13, 22, 29, 37, and 48). It was sold at One World Grocery on 2881 Highway 157 N in the city of Manfield; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”