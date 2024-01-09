The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans are getting ready for next week’s crazy winter weather. This week however is already showing a preview of what’s to come.

Tuesday will be part of some of the coldest temperatures of the season. All of North and Central Texas will experience below-freezing temperatures early next week.

“Some areas may drop to below 10 degrees Sunday night into Monday morning. There’s medium confidence (30-50%) that areas along and north of I-20 stay below freezing all day Monday! Monitor the forecast this week and begin taking precautions to protect the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes,” the National Weather Service Fort Worth says.

A wind advisory is in effect for Dallas and Fort Worth until 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. This means making sure to put your trash cans in the garage and other loose outdoor objects inside the house!