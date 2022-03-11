DALLAS (KDAF) — As you well may know winter weather is back in North Texas and a cold front is bringing some cold mornings over the weekend.

Texas Division of Emergency Management reports some dangerously cold wind chills are expected for the morning hours over the weekend across the Lone Star State. “Dangerously cold wind chills are forecast for most of Texas into the weekend. Travel impacts are possible in the northern half of the state. Check http://drivetexas.org for conditions.”

They warn the public to be aware, layer up, keep your pets warm, protect your pipes and bring your plants inside if possible.