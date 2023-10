DALLAS (KDAF) — Move over, pumpkin spice. October is National Pretzel Month, which means you can snag a good deal on everyone’s favorite buttery, salty snack.

The cult-favorite celebrity pretzel chain Wetzel’s Pretzels is offering double reward points for in-app orders for pickup or delivery on all purchases, no code needed. This deal runs through October 7.

Download the app to get your extra points before time runs out!