DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas filmmakers, now is your chance to get your film in front of audiences in North Texas.

Officials with The Oak Cliff Film Festival (OCFF) have announced that film submissions for the 2023 festival are now open.

The 12th iteration of the festival will take place from June 22 to June 25. To submit your film, visit the OCFF FilmFreeway.

Festival officials have also announced a new partnership with For Oak Cliff, to provide three days of filmmaking workshops for Oak Cliff teens and area high school students. Those workshops are scheduled to take place on Feb. 25, April 8, and June 3 of next year.

“The goal is to provide groups of students with hands-on mentorship, combined with equipment for the students to write, shoot and edit their own short film under the guidance of their own OCFF filmmaker mentor,” Ashton Campbell, co-director of the Oak Cliff Film Festival, said in a news release.

The student films that they will produce during these workshops will be screened at the 2023 festival.