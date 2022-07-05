DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret, that it’s hot in North Texas, and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is keeping its eye on two areas in the region for record temperatures.

“The next 7-10 days will be hot, but will we experience record breaking heat? Some days are more likely than others, but in general record-breaking heat is not a certainty.”

NWS FORT WORTH

In DFW, the best chance for a new daily high temperature record will be Tuesday, July 5 at 43% (current record of 103, forecast high of 102) and Saturday, July 9 at 38% (current record of 106 and forecast high of 105).