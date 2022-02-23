DALLAS (KDAF) — What will the ice accumulation look like Wednesday night into Thursday for North Texas?

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says the highest ice accumulation will be in the northeastern area of DFW, where isolated power outages will be possible.

Precipitation is set to increase Wednesday night, as well as overnight into Thursday which will increase ice accumulation across DFW. Icy bridges and overpasses are very likely, making travel hazardous on Thursday.

NWS Fort Worth reports, “Wintry precipitation will increase this evening and overnight. This time more widespread icing is expected with accumulations ranging from a few hundredths to over a quarter inch across the region. This will make travel very hazardous tonight and Thursday.”