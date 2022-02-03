DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says from Thursday afternoon into Friday evening a wintry mix is possible in the east (Paris, Sulphur Springs, Canton, Palestine, Hearne).

Along with that wintry mix, a few snow flurries are possible north of I-20 according to the NWS. Starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday through 9 a.m. on Friday a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect with wind chills between negative five and five degrees.

“These values could induce hypothermia if not properly prepared. Remember the 4 P’s: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes!“

Lastly, melting may occur on Friday but that will, in turn, refreeze by Saturday morning and patchy freezing fog might be seen for North and Central Texas. “Better melting will be observed in the afternoon on Saturday due to above freezing temps and the reappearance of the sun!”