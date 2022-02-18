DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday will prove to be on the cooler side of things compared to the warmup North Texas is expected to see according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth. Clear skies, warmer temperatures and no rain is expected for North Texans over the weekend.

Highs for the end of the work week will stay around the mid 50s and dip to the high 20s/low 30s at night. Saturday and Sunday will see temps in the 60s and 70s.

The only concern over the weekend is coming late going into Monday with an elevated fire weather threat due to the combo of breezy winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels across the regions, NWS Fort Worth reports.

After the warmup will come a cold front that will arrive on Tuesday.