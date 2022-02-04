DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth is sharing a lunchtime update, warning Texas to remain cautious while on the roadways and not to be fooled by the sunshine.

NWS Fort Worth says even though the sun is shining does not equal road conditions becoming improved. “Some spots may begin to thaw, while shaded areas will likely continue to be icy. Anything that does thaw will quickly refreeze this evening.”

Thursday, NWS Fort Worth reported that melting may occur on Friday but that will, in turn, refreeze by Saturday morning and patchy freezing fog might be seen for North and Central Texas. “Better melting will be observed in the afternoon on Saturday due to above freezing temps and the reappearance of the sun!”