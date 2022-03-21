DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the severe weather in North Texas is on the way and will increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

As the storm threat for the area continues, NWS Fort Worth wants you to get involved. The center says it appreciates whenever the public gets involved, safely, to report how storms are affecting your area. “Strong/severe thunderstorms are expected later this afternoon and evening. We appreciate any reports you can safely share with us! Remember: NEVER put yourself in danger to report severe weather!”

Here’s how you can help them out, report the time and location of:

Tornado: On the ground? Debris? Direction?

Hail: Size? Covering the ground? Damage?

Damaging wind: Estimated or measured speed? Damage?

Flooding: Is flooding common here? How deep? Stranded vehicles or rescues?

“Always put your safety firest, and never put yourself in danger to report severe weather,” NWS Fort Worth urges.