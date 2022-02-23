DALLAS (KDAF) — “The next few days will remind us that winter is still in place, with cold weather and wintry precipitation in store tonight through Thursday,” that was the message the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth put out on Tuesday night ahead of midweek’s winter weather for North Texas.

The center also reminded the public to bring their pets indoors and check that loved ones and neighbors have adequate heat and be flexible with travel plans.

Wednesday morning NWS Fort Worth reported freezing rain with sleet and thunder were moving through North Texas. That precipitation brings the possibility of light icing on bridges and overpasses, so, be sure to use caution when getting on the roads.

“Surface streets are still a little too warm in most areas to ice over, but many bridges and overpasses are icy. Several traffic accidents already occurring,” NWS Fort Worth said.

The center adds that while it may be fine at your house or apartment, icy conditions aren’t uniform and it could be icy a mile down the road. It shared the image below which depicts the areas that have the greatest risk of ice. “Use caution in dark grey areas and be very careful where light gray and blue exists – those locations saw a lot more sleet and freezing rain.”

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth also provided a timeline of what to expect across parts of North Texas, “Travel & icy conditions not getting any worse through this afternoon, but deteriorating this evening when more precip arrives. Things not getting better until Thurs afternoon when temps briefly warm above freezing.”

NWS Fort Worth