DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the threat of severe weather will continue into the middle of the week for North Texas.

On Wednesday, scattered storms could develop in the northwest portion of the region by mid to late afternoon. Any storms that do develop could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes being the main threats.

“After a brief period of quiet later today, storm chances will return to North and Central Texas late Wednesday. Thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage to our west late Wednesday afternoon and overspread the region Wednesday night,” the center said.

As night falls on Wednesday, clusters of storms could form into a line along a cold front north of I-20. Severe storms will be possible with damaging winds being the main threat.

Thursday, a cold front will continue south along with developing severe storms spreading east along the front. NWS Fort Worth says, “Severe weather is likely especially east of I-35 through the afternoon.