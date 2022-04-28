DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports scattered storm chances increase into the North Texas weekend with some severe weather possible.

“A series of disturbances will move through the Plains through early next week bringing a few chances for thunderstorms to the region.”

NWS Fort Worth says Friday will see a low chance for storms across the northwest counties of the region in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s and if any storms do develop, they could be severe.

Saturday will see storm chances increase south of I-20 along a weak cold front; highs will be in the 80s.

Sunday into Monday will be the highest chance for storms across most of the region; highs on Sunday will be in the mid 80s. “Storm chances will increase south of I-20 on Saturday and will likely be highest late Sunday into Monday across much of the region. Some severe weather will be possible during this time.”