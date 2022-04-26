DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s looking like North Texas will see some great weather today, according to NWS Fort Worth.

If you don’t have plans for this afternoon, today’s weather is perfect for some outdoor activities as North Texas will see a ‘perfecting spring afternoon’. Highs will be in the 70s with most clear skies with a breeze coming from the northeast of about 10 to 15 miles per hour.

“Today’s conditions will be about as perfect as they come with highs in the 70s, mostly clear skies, and a northeast breeze of 10-15 mph,” NWS Fort Worth tweeted.