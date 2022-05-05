DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports portions of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5.

“A Tornado Watch is in effect for the counties shaded in yellow until 6 PM on Thursday, May 5th.” The center says conditions are favorable for a couple of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail up to two inches in diameter.

NWS Fort Worth adds, “Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings, and to keep current with the ongoing weather today. Have a plan in place in the event that a warning is issued in your area.”

NWS FORT WORTH

Be sure to keep up with the latest weather information in North Texas with NWS Fort Worth here.