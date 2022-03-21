DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the majority of North Texas is under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. Monday and a small portion of the area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9 p.m.

NWS Fort Worth says, “A Tornado and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of North and Central TX through this evening. Conditions are favorable for severe storms. Stay weather aware and be prepared to act should a warning be issued for your location.” This information was shared by the center at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

NWS Fort Worth

NWS Fort Worth also shared a graphic with the differences of a Watch, Warning and Emergency. You can check that out below:

NWS Fort Worth

As of 2 p.m., Oncor also provided a weather update for North Texas, “#OncorWeatherCurrent update: portions have been upgraded to Moderate Risk (4/5 on the risk scale) for severe weather today. @JenMyersWeather says main threats are: large hail, high winds & tornadoes. Teams are responding to any impacts as quickly & as safely as possible. #DFWWX“