DALLAS (KDAF) — After a Thursday morning update, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says a band of moderate to heavy snow is heading eastward with snowfall rates of one inch per hour.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will see around one inch of snow through the middle of the day the NWS says. It adds that snowfall totals will be slightly higher farther up north; ice and sleet continue in Central Texas.

Earlier in the morning, NWS Fort Worth reported Hunt, Fannin and Collin counties received the largest amount of freezing rain and ice overnight. Adding, “Unfortunately winds will increase today, so tree breakage will continue to occur even though the ice has moved east.”