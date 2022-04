DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth reports storm chances in North Texas will be low Friday afternoon.

With a strong cap in place, NWS Fort Worth says storms won’t be able to develop across the majority of the region in the afternoon and evening.

However, the center is monitoring an area in Northwest Texas where that cap could weaken and allow for a strong thunderstorm or two to develop. If any storms do develop, it’s likely to happen around 6 p.m. or later.