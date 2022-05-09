DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texans can expect the hot and breezy weather conditions to continue in the region according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center says, “The remainder of the week remains hot and breezy, as a stagnant upper level pattern remains in place. An upper ridge over us will mean highs in the 90s, Gusty south winds 10-20 mph & lower humidity may result in elevated fire weather conditions W of US-281.”

A “ridging pattern” will keep North and Central Texas’ temperatures around 10-15 degrees higher than normal throughout the week. “Outside of possible, elevated fire weather conditions each afternoon and early evening west of U.S. 281, the area will remain breezy and rain-free with temperatures soaring into the 90s each day.”