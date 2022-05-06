DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says it’s going to be a hot and breezy weekend for North Texas. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s for the majority of the region.

Some places will even reach between 100-105 degrees along and/or West of US-281. “The upcoming weekend will be sunny, very breezy, and hot with high temperatures pushing near record levels some areas. Highs will heat up into the 90s most areas with a few areas across the Big Country and western Central Texas reaching between 100 to 105 degrees. Areas where highs are a little cooler further east will see enough humidity for afternoon heat index values reaching around 100 degrees,” NWS Fort Worth said.

Gusty winds from the south will range between 15-25 mph which could bring some relief from the heat. However, the center suggests North Texans prepare for the heat if they plan on being outside over the weekend and early into the work week.

Quick tips:

Drink plenty of water, even if not thirsty

Never leave kids or pets unattended in vehicles

Take frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioning

Bring pets indoors or provide shade and plenty of water

“Elevated fire weather conditions are possible from Eastland south through Comanche and to Lampasas,” NWS Fort Worth said.